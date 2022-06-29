fbpx
Gear News

Safety notice: Gin Switch 2 product recall

Wednesday 29 June, 2022

Gin have recalled all Switch 2 harnesses produced before July 2022, because of a manufacturing problem affecting the airbag.

Switch² owners are asked to immediately return the harness to their Gin importer for modification, as detailed in the safety notice on Gin’s website.

