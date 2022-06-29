Safety notice: Gin Switch 2 product recall
Wednesday 29 June, 2022
Gin have recalled all Switch 2 harnesses produced before July 2022, because of a manufacturing problem affecting the airbag.
Switch² owners are asked to immediately return the harness to their Gin importer for modification, as detailed in the safety notice on Gin’s website.
