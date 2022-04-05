fbpx
Gear News

Gin Switch 2 reversible harness

Tuesday 5 April, 2022

The Switch 2 is Gin’s new lightweight reversible harness with an airbag protector and under-seat reserve container. It’s a one-size-fits-all design and weighs 2.4kg.

The wide adjustment range means the Switch 2 will fit pilots from 165cm to 195cm. The rucksack reverses into the harness’s large rear pocket.

It has split legs with connected leg supports, giving it some of the manoeuvrability and control you get with a seaboard harness, but the freedom of movement and packability of a split-legs design.

Gin say the grey material they use for their harnesses is durable but light. The Switch 2 has a wide range of applications, including hike-and-fly, school training, tandem passengers and as a travel harness.

gingliders.com

