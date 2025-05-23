Fly The Earth 3RS 2025 acro Base harness

Fly The Earth’s acro Base harness has been upgraded for 2025. Updates include the 3-ring cutaway Base system, which uses high-tech materials for strength and minimal cutaway force using custom-made handles with pulleys.

The reserve deployment system has also been updated to ensure easy deployment from any angle. The reserve housings are larger and more rounded than previously and the handles larger. Each of the four bridle lines has its own zipper routing.

The reinforced chassis has been improved for better support during tricks; it has a thicker carbon back and seat with ergonomic foam for comfort, and carbon side plates for durability.

Fly The Earth’s summary of the 3RS features:

Sleek and modern design

Quick and easy attachment/detachment of Base risers/canopy

Advanced, ultra-lightweight materials

Unique shoulder support system

Exclusive side rib support system

Custom-made non-release side buckles

Carbon back plate and seat with ergonomic foam

Base canopy attachment point at the 3-ring level

Carbon side plates for enhanced durability

Multiple gear storage pockets

Dedicated front pocket for hook knife

The 3RS is a hand-crafted, limited-edition model and prices start at €2,900 plus VAT. It was developed and is flown by some of the world’s best acro pilots, and the chassis has a lifetime warranty.

