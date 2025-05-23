Fly The Earth 3RS across base harness
Fly The Earth 3RS 2025 acro Base harness

"The most advanced acro paragliding harness"

23 May, 2025, by Cross Country

Fly The Earth’s acro Base harness has been upgraded for 2025. Updates include the 3-ring cutaway Base system, which uses high-tech materials for strength and minimal cutaway force using custom-made handles with pulleys.

The reserve deployment system has also been updated to ensure easy deployment from any angle. The reserve housings are larger and more rounded than previously and the handles larger. Each of the four bridle lines has its own zipper routing.

The reinforced chassis has been improved for better support during tricks; it has a thicker carbon back and seat with ergonomic foam for comfort, and carbon side plates for durability.

Fly The Earth’s summary of the 3RS features:

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Quick and easy attachment/detachment of Base risers/canopy
  • Advanced, ultra-lightweight materials
  • Unique shoulder support system
  • Exclusive side rib support system
  • Custom-made non-release side buckles
  • Carbon back plate and seat with ergonomic foam
  • Base canopy attachment point at the 3-ring level
  • Carbon side plates for enhanced durability
  • Multiple gear storage pockets
  • Dedicated front pocket for hook knife

The 3RS is a hand-crafted, limited-edition model and prices start at €2,900 plus VAT. It was developed and is flown by some of the world’s best acro pilots, and the chassis has a lifetime warranty.

Fly The Earth 3RS harness sizes

Flytheearth.com

