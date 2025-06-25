Gin Gliders Elise
Gear News

Gin Gliders release the Elise: EN-A school wing

Semi-light, safe and practical, Gin Gliders say the new EN-A Elise can be your faithful long-term companion to take on your trips, hikes and even cross-country flights

25 June, 2025, by Cross Country

Gin Gliders have released a new school and leisure wing: they say the Elise offers the highest levels of passive safety, along with agile and fun handling.

Inflation and launch characteristics are “exceptionally easy, even for the class”, Gin say, and the forgiving behaviour continues in the air. With agile handling and precise reactions it is certainly not dull, they add.

Gin Gliders Elise

Weights start at 3.25kg (with Dyneema risers) for the smallest size, 3.45kg with standard risers, and nitinol rods make it easy to pack small, so it’s hike-and-fly friendly too. S, M and L sizes have extended weight ranges (+5kg on top of the figures shown in the specs table, still EN-A, according to the manual).

The Elise is made from 29g/m2 MJ Tex fabric, with Dominico 20DMF 41g/m2 reinforcing the upper leading edge, and has sheathed lines.

Gin Gliders Elise specs

It is available in Flamingo, Green and Atomic Blue colours.

gingliders.com

You may also like

Zoom Paragliders XA LT

Zoom Paragliders XA LT

Zoom Paragliders have released a light version of their 'performance EN-A'. The XA LT is light and packable, weighing from 3.05kg
Read More
Gin Pegasus 4

Gin Gliders unveil Pegasus 4

Gin's Pegasus 4 is aimed at beginner and leisure pilots. It has increased roll stability and a more direct feel than its predecessor
Read More
Cross Country Prize Draw 2025

Who won the wing? Prize draw winner revealed

One lucky subscriber has bagged themselves a brand new solo paraglider from either Advance, Gin, Ozone, Supair or Swing
Read More

Premium Articles

Hannes Maier, chief technical officer at the Red Bull X-Alps in front of his live-tracking screens at race HQ in Fuschl am See, Austria. Photo: Christian Lorenz/zooom

Insight: Live Tracking

The live tracking system for the Red Bull X-Alps works on a mesh system and promises better coverage than ever. We take a look
Read More
Mo Sheldon paramotoring in the Mamanuca Islands

Bar hopping Fiji style

Never one to overlook a beach bar opportunity, paramotoring photographer Jeff Hamann finds himself at home in the beautiful Mamanuca Islands
Read More

The Essential Role of SIV

SIV is a foundation for safer and more effective flying. Dilan Benedetti dives into the relationship between mind, body and manoeuvres
Read More