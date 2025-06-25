Gin Gliders release the Elise: EN-A school wing

Gin Gliders have released a new school and leisure wing: they say the Elise offers the highest levels of passive safety, along with agile and fun handling.

Inflation and launch characteristics are “exceptionally easy, even for the class”, Gin say, and the forgiving behaviour continues in the air. With agile handling and precise reactions it is certainly not dull, they add.

Weights start at 3.25kg (with Dyneema risers) for the smallest size, 3.45kg with standard risers, and nitinol rods make it easy to pack small, so it’s hike-and-fly friendly too. S, M and L sizes have extended weight ranges (+5kg on top of the figures shown in the specs table, still EN-A, according to the manual).

The Elise is made from 29g/m2 MJ Tex fabric, with Dominico 20DMF 41g/m 2 reinforcing the upper leading edge, and has sheathed lines.

It is available in Flamingo, Green and Atomic Blue colours.

gingliders.com