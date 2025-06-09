Getting to Know the PMA
Michel Ferrer talks to Supair’s Laurent Chiabaut about his role with the Paraglider Manufacturers’ Association9 June, 2025, by Michel Ferrer
You may also like
Life Lessons from the Sky
New Zealand adventure pilot Nick Neynens has written an inspirational book about his adventures on the wingRead More
On Launch with César Arevalo
César Arevalo chats to Jack Sheard about how he dodged law school to become a full-time pilot and acro champion.Read More
Premium Articles
The UK’s Amazing May
May saw some of the best spring flying weather the UK has ever seen – two pilots share their inspirational storiesRead More
Perfecting your take-off
Perfect your skills with our tips for taking-off on a paramotor. Reduce nerves and ensure a successful launch every timeRead More