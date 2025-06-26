The Wrap, BGD’s new reversible harness

BGD have released a “lightweight, robust and durable” reversible paraglider harness called the Wrap, for hike-and-fly or everyday flying.

The harness has a lightweight seat plate, certified airbag protector with nitinol to pre-inflate it, and a built-in reserve housing.

Wrap harness, Ice colour

The ‘get-up’ safety strap system uses lightweight thread-through buckles. BGD say the Wrap’s protector offers around 60% of its full protection, prior to launch. The air intakes are out of the way of the pilot’s feet, so they don’t impede its inflation.

Wrap rucksack, Fire colour

It reverses to become a mountain rucksack. An additional flap of material means that the exterior of the rucksack is not part of the harness, and any damage or abrasion to the rucksack does not affect the integrity of the harness.

The back and harness system are padded and breathable, and the hip belt is removable. It has plenty of pockets in both harness and rucksack modes, including large stretchy bottle pockets on the rucksack, and zipped pockets that can be accessed in flight on the harness.

The Wrap is available in four sizes, and two colour options, Fire and Ice.

flybgd.com