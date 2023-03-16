fbpx
Niviuk say the R-Bus 2 is safer, easier to fly, more comfortable and more durable than the original
Gear News

Niviuk R-Bus 2 PPG tandem wing

Thursday 16 March, 2023

The R-Bus 2 is Niviuk’s new heavy-duty tandem paramotor wing, which is load-tested at 5.25G for up to 600kg.

Designed to be used with trikes, it has an A-assist system and Niviuk say it’s very easy to launch in all conditions. It has a wider speed range than the original, with + 3km/h at the top end and a 5km/h slower stall speed, which means it can be launched and landed at slower speeds, in less space.

In flight, Niviuk say pilots will find reduced brake pressure compared to the original R-Bus, and better roll stability. They say it’s better in nearly every way: safer, easier to fly, more comfortable and more durable. The increase in glide efficiency is good news for fuel consumption.

The R-Bus 2 is destined for both professional and recreational pilots, and available in four sizes, from 31m² to 40m².

Niviuk R-Bus 2 specs

niviuk.com

 

