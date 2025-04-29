Niviuk Kooper P harness
Niviuk Kooper P: a versatile open harness

Light and compact – in three sizes

29 April, 2025, by Cross Country

Looking for a light open harness that strips down to the bare essentials for hike-and-fly, yet also features an airbag, under-seat reserve compartment and a two-step speed bar for longer flights? The Kooper P, recently unveiled by Niviuk, aims to deliver a versatile harness that can be adapted for various uses from soaring to speed flying to hike-and-fly.

It’s a modular structure, meaning the outer shell, airbag and reserve sections can all be removed, leaving behind the seat structure – converting it in an instant to an ultralight harness. Niviuk also say it’s suitable for new pilots making their first cross-country flights.

Niviuk Kooper P harness
The modular design means the air bag and reserve compartment comes off

They say: “At just 2.09 kg, the Kooper P is very light and compact, ideal for adventures where weight and volume are critical. Its reversible design with a fully detachable backpack allows you to fully adjust it, depending on your mountaineering needs.” 

They also say it’s suitable for groundhandling, soaring and even speed flying, thanks to a separate leg loop system that provides more freedom of movement and comfort when standing.

Niviuk Kooper P harness

Construction materials include D70 fabric, which is extremely light but sturdy. The most exposed areas, such as the airbag and backpack bases, are reinforced with robust materials 420D Oxford and 210D, “guaranteeing a long operational life”. “This combination of materials reduces weight to a minimum without compromising durability and comfort,” say Niviuk.

They add: “The Kooper P’s structure has been 3D modelled to ensure the best possible ergonomic design. The leg loops ensure stability and comfort in flight. The back design has been optimised with compact foam that provides excellent support. This design allows greater freedom of movement and a natural fit to the pilot’s body.”

It is available in three sizes.

niviuk.com

