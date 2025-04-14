Gin release Vantage 4 paramotor wing

First announced at the Stubai Cup in March, Gin have revealed a new version of their Vantage paramotor wing. The Vantage 4 is aimed at beginners and intermediate pilots looking for an all-rounder that’s “fun to fly” but still able to offer “useful performance”. Gin say its light construction makes it ideal for bivouac flying, packing is compact and yet the canopy is “still durable”.

New features compared to its predecessor include a new half rib rigifoil construction, lighter Nitinol rods and optimised internal pressure. “This has resulted in improvements in several areas – take-off, performance at speed, handling and roll stability,” say Gin.

Gin Vantage 4: the perfect wing for beginners and intermediate pilots

The manufacturer claims that its take-off behaviour is “first class”. “The wing comes up easily in all conditions and configurations with no overshooting. Short take-offs and tricky wind conditions are handled with confidence and composure,” they add.

They say the Vantage 4 also enjoys improved performance at speed as well as direct and precise handling, improved roll stability. “The optimised internal pressure supports a direct and precise feeling on the brakes, making it simple to co-ordinate efficient turns. The wing offers a lot of fun despite its accessibility,” say Gin.

The wing features an updated line configuration which “helps significantly reduce unwanted roll behaviour”. The Nitinol rods meanwhile are “light, compact and able to be bent easily”. The new trim riser has a range of 85mm.

Gin say the Vantage 4 can also be used as a confidence-inspiring wing for free flying (where national regulations allow) as it’s based on their mid EN-B Calypso 2. “It’s perfect for paramotor pilots taking their first steps without a motor and learning to thermal and even go XC.”

The easy inflation and take-off characteristics also make the Vantage 4 suitable for light trike use.

It is available in four sizes from 85kg to 150kg.

