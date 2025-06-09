Destination: Àger, Spain

Photos: Sasha Serebrennikova

The road to Àger is not so long, less than three hours from Barcelona airport, but it’s a world apart from that busy coastal city. Located in the Lleida province of Catalonia, Spain, Àger is one of Europe’s best hang gliding destinations, home to legendary flights and numerous competitions.

The site can offer exceptional flying conditions alongside breathtaking natural beauty. Dominated by the limestone cliffs of Montsec d’Ares the flying...