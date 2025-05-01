Gin Gliders unveil Pegasus 4

Aimed at beginners and casual pilots, the Pegasus 4 is a new paramotor wing from Gin Gliders that can be flown with or without a motor thanks to its free flight characteristics.

A “significant step forward” from its predecessor, Gin say the three-liner has a new planform and arc which gives “greater agility and efficiency in the turn, increased roll stability and a more direct feel on the brakes”. Increased pitch stability and aerodynamic efficiency means a smooth inflation without overshooting, Gin say, as well as an “early take-off at low speed”.

With long travel, brake pressure is “both direct and forgiving”. “The Pegasus 4 is equally adept in light and strong winds, rapidly stabilising above the head with no shooting or hanging back. It’s especially forgiving of over-enthusiastic pilot inputs and has the ability to recover from low angles,” say Gin.

The Pegasus 4 is designed to withstand the demands of groundhandling and schooling whilst still offering the superior flying characteristics of a lighter fabric. (The size 24 weighs 4.25kg). The wing features colour-coded lines for easy identification, wider brake handles for thicker gloves and increased brake length and lower brake pulleys for trike (sizes 28 and 30).

It is available in four sizes from 24 to 30 and two colour schemes.

gingliders.com