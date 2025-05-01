Gin Gliders unveil Pegasus 4

Gin Pegasus 4
Aimed at beginners and casual pilots, the Pegasus 4 is a new paramotor wing from Gin Gliders that can be flown with or without a motor thanks to its free flight characteristics.

A “significant step forward” from its predecessor, Gin say the three-liner has a new planform and arc which gives “greater agility and efficiency in the turn, increased roll stability and a more direct feel on the brakes”. Increased pitch stability and aerodynamic efficiency means a smooth inflation without overshooting, Gin say, as well as an “early take-off at low speed”.

With long travel, brake pressure is “both direct and forgiving”. “The Pegasus 4 is equally adept in light and strong winds, rapidly stabilising above the head with no shooting or hanging back. It’s especially forgiving of over-enthusiastic pilot inputs and has the ability to recover from low angles,” say Gin.

The Pegasus 4 is designed to withstand the demands of groundhandling and schooling whilst still offering the superior flying characteristics of a lighter fabric. (The size 24 weighs 4.25kg). The wing features colour-coded lines for easy identification, wider brake handles for thicker gloves and increased brake length and lower brake pulleys for trike (sizes 28 and 30).

Gin Pegasus 4 specs

It is available in four sizes from 24 to 30 and two colour schemes.

gingliders.com

