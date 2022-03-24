fbpx
Gear News

BGD Blizzard: progression paramotor wing

Thursday 24 March, 2022

BGD have just released the Blizzard. It is suitable for new paramotor pilots straight out of school, and BGD say it has the handling, speed and performance to take them long into their flying careers.

It has a reflex profile and DGAC certification. BGD say it is safe and forgiving, and easy to launch and fly.

It will be available in three colours and four sizes.

BGD Blizzard colours

BGD Blizzard specs

paramotor.flybgd.com

