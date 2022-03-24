BGD Blizzard: progression paramotor wing
Thursday 24 March, 2022
BGD have just released the Blizzard. It is suitable for new paramotor pilots straight out of school, and BGD say it has the handling, speed and performance to take them long into their flying careers.
It has a reflex profile and DGAC certification. BGD say it is safe and forgiving, and easy to launch and fly.
It will be available in three colours and four sizes.
paramotor.flybgd.com
Icaro have released a new EN-A school paraglider, the Pica². It’s designed to make training simple and safe, and to assure a pilot’s progression
Dudek have released the Nemo 5, an EN-A paraglider that is suitable for training and has the performance to take pilots further into their flying careers
The Sting RS is a beginner wing for paramotoring and free flying, with Rast technology. Swing describe it as versatile, easy and comfortable
