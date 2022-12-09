fbpx
Apco's EN-A Karisma II is now also DGAC approved for paramotor use
Gear News

Apco Karisma II: DGAC approved

Friday 9 December, 2022

Apco’s lightweight EN A Karisma II has now also been DGAC approved for paramotoring, and is offered with optional paramotor risers with trimmers.

Apco say the lightweight sail is very easy to launch, an advantage for beginners in both free-flight and paramotoring. Despite weighing just 4.5kg in size M (22.7m²), the Karisma II is made from Apco’s hard-wearing PU-coated / siliconised cloth and has crown-stitched reinforcements at line attachment points. Apco say these features make their wings very durable, and they offer a three-year / 250-hour warranty.

Apco Karisma II specs

The Karisma II is available in three colours: Azure, Fire and Ice.

apcoaviation.com

 

