Dudek Halo
Gear News

“Perfect first wing”: Dudek’s Halo

"From day one, our goal was simple: make it as easy to use as possible for both students and instructors"

27 June, 2025, by Cross Country

Dudek have released a new school wing, the EN-A Halo. They say it is designed to be as easy as possible for students and instructors to use, and its stability and intuitive handling are what make it special.

Features include its extra-long big-ears risers, which Dudek say are easier to identify and use. There are also dual attachments on the brake handles, with both magnets and snaps.

The Dominico 30DMF cloth was selected for its durability, an important consideration for a wing that will likely see a lot of groundhandling action.

The Halo is available in four sizes, from 20m2 to 28m2.

dudek.eu

