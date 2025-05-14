Zoom Paragliders XA LT

Zoom Paragliders have released a light version of their ‘performance EN-A’. The XA LT is light and packable, and Zoom say it’s an ideal first glider for everyday flying as well as a hike-and-fly wing.

It’s made from Porcher Skytex 27 Classic II and weighs 3.05kg in the smallest size with light risers, or 3.2kg with standard. All five sizes (22.4m2 to 28.6m2 flat areas) are certified EN-A throughout wide weight ranges, sub-divided into Thermal and Hike-and-Fly areas on the Specs table.

XA LT specs

With 45 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.8, the XA LT is designed to be safe and easy to fly. Zoom say it has easy launch behaviour, good pitch and roll stability and light brake pressure which progressively increases towards the stall point. The glider is available in orange, blue or lime colours.

zoom-paragliders.com