Zoom Paragliders XA LT
Gear News

Zoom Paragliders XA LT

"A perfect hike-and-fly wing or a first glider for new pilots"

14 May, 2025, by Cross Country

Zoom Paragliders have released a light version of their ‘performance EN-A’. The XA LT is light and packable, and Zoom say it’s an ideal first glider for everyday flying as well as a hike-and-fly wing.

It’s made from Porcher Skytex 27 Classic II and weighs 3.05kg in the smallest size with light risers, or 3.2kg with standard. All five sizes (22.4m2 to 28.6m2 flat areas) are certified EN-A throughout wide weight ranges, sub-divided into Thermal and Hike-and-Fly areas on the Specs table. 

Zoom Paragliders XA LT specs
XA LT specs

With 45 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.8, the XA LT is designed to be safe and easy to fly. Zoom say it has easy launch behaviour, good pitch and roll stability and light brake pressure which progressively increases towards the stall point. The glider is available in orange, blue or lime colours.

zoom-paragliders.com

You may also like

Supair Birdy 2

Supair release ‘light and versatile’ Birdy 2 (EN A)

Supair's new EN-A Birdy 2 is "tolerant, lightweight, and versatile, the perfect first paraglider for ambitious new pilots"
Read More

Nova Unveil Doubleskin 2

Nova have released a new version of their popular lightweight Doubleskin, aimed at hike-and-fly and vol-biv pilots
Read More
BGD Adam Spot

Adam Spot has landed – on target

BGD have released the Adam Spot as a dedicated accuracy wing. It's the original Adam, with a new colour scheme.
Read More

Premium Articles

Veso Ovcharov braves the cloud to showcase the Delta 5 with the new F*Race-2 ultra-light cocoon at the Stubai Cup in Austria in March Photo: Marcus King

Design Insight: Delta 5

Ozone's design manager Dav Dagault explains how they made their new accessible EN-C paraglider a “pure two-liner”
Read More
Clouds building in a stormy looking sky

The message of the clouds – Lesson 10: Dangers and annoyances

Clouds will not only help you decide when and where you should fly, but they can also warn you against unseen dangers in the air.
Read More
Five tropical cyclones were active at one time in the southern hemisphere at the start of March. From left to right they included Honde (1) and Garance (2) in the Indian Ocean, Bianca (3) off Western Australia, and Alfred (4) and Seru (5) off Australia’s north east coastline. Alfred made landfall near Brisbane on 8 March. The false colour image shows warmer temperatures as yellow and orange, cooler as white and purple Photo: Earth Observatory

Allen Weynberg: In the grip of Alfred

Surviving tropical storm Alfred in Australia – "It’s hard to believe we are ever going to fly again"
Read More