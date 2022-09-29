Apco Karisma II – lightweight EN A

Apco's Karisma II, a wing "with a personality of its own!"

The Karisma II is Apco’s new lightweight EN-A paraglider, “with personality”. It weighs 4.5kg in M, and Apco say it is confidence-inspiring with top-level safety.

Primarily a training wing for new pilots, Apco say it will take pilots all the way through to their first XC’s and is “by far” their best-thermalling EN-A ever. They also say it has very good, usable performance on bar.

It is made from “zero-porosity ripstop nylon which has been siliconised to make it last longer. The bottom surface is a lighter cloth, and the top surface is double-siliconised. The lines are sheathed and karabiners and line-attachment loops are all stainless steel. Despite its robust construction Apco say the Karisma II is an impressive 20% lighter than the original.

Five sizes are planned, for 55kg up to 140kg for free flight with higher weight ranges for paramotoring.

Apcoaviation.com