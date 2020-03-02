The Paragliding World Cup has a much-needed fresh new website – although it’s had a few teething problems so far.

Those teething problems mean the selection process for the PWC France (30 May to 6 June 2020) has had to be postponed.

In an email sent out to PWC pilots today PWCA President Goran Dimishkovski said, “certain functionalities” are not performing properly.

He wrote: “Consequently, Paragliding World Cup Committee has decided to postpone the start of the selection process for the World Cup France – Passy, which was scheduled to begin tonight [Monday 2 March 2020].

“The new date of the official start of the selection process will be announced immediately after confirmation from the web developers is received by the PWCA Committee. The date will be communicated to all 2018 and 2019 members in a similar manner, via mass e-mail and it will be announced on our web portal as well.”

Aside from the teething problems, the new website looks like a big improvement on the old one.

As well as a much better design, the new website will be able to automate many processes, including the payment process – “a long-standing bottleneck in our system” according to Goran.

About the delay in the selection process for the PWC France in June, Goran added: “We would like to express regret for any inconvenience this delay may cause you. In the same time, we would like to underline that this measure was necessary in order to provide a satisfactory and fair selection process for this, very popular, Paragliding World Cup.”

The Paragliding World Cup is the highest level paragliding competition circuit in the sport.

pwca.org