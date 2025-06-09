The UK’s Amazing May

Lancashire to Lothian

I chose to launch from Parlick Fell in Lancashire and began plotting a route north. The plan was to reach Dunbar, on the southern shores of the Firth of Forth, east of Edinburgh: 230km through varied terrain of northern England and southern Scotland.

It was a busy day with around 30 pilots, including a raiding party of Scottish pilots who had made the journey south, lured by the potential for a big flight. We’re rivals in the UK XC League, but the friendships are stronger – sharing flight plans, revelling in successes, and flying as a team.

By 11.40am a group was airborne and we left the hill...