The UK’s Amazing May
May saw some of the best spring flying weather the UK has ever seen – two pilots share their inspirational stories9 June, 2025, by Cross Country
You may also like
Jordanian Air
Matias Nombarasco and Emilia Plak headed to Jordan for a flying tour of some of the country’s most spectacular and historic locationsRead More
Adaptive Flying in colombia
Lucio Pelz set up Wheels4Flying to help wheelchair users fly. Tarquin Cooper talks to the people and pilots involvedRead More
Premium Articles
High mountain launches
Planning and executing a flight off a high mountain requires careful evaluation of wind strength at the upper, mid and low levelsRead More
Destination: Àger, Spain
Àger, Catalonia, Spain is one of Europe’s best hang gliding destinations, home to legendary flights and numerous competitionsRead More