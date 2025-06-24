Paragliding World Cup: Monte Avena 2025

The Paragliding World Cup returns to Italy for the third stop of the 2025 season, hosted in the spectacular Alpine playground of Monte Avena. From 28 June to 5 July, Feltre will host more than 120 of the world’s best pilots as they compete in the Paragliding World Cup and 40th edition of the Guarnieri International Trophy — a “landmark moment for Italian free flight”, organisers say.

Monte Avena, perched on the southern edge of the Dolomites, is known for its technical complexity and natural beauty. With multiple launch options at 1,400m facing south, east, and west, it offers strategic flexibility and stunning views over one of Italy’s most beloved flying regions. Task routes stretch across the Piave valley toward Belluno, through the Alpago basin, up the Valsugana to Levico, and — when conditions shift — into the wide plains between Bassano del Grappa and Vittorio Veneto.

Late June offers near-perfect racing conditions, organisers say: strong thermals, reliable southerly winds, cloudbase above 2,500m, and temperatures between 20–30°C. It’s a mix that promises fast-paced, high-stakes racing through some of the most photogenic terrain in the Alps.

The Guarnieri International Trophy is named after Adriano Guarnieri, a pioneer of paragliding and a pillar of the Feltre flying community. The event was created to keep his spirit alive. What began as a heartfelt tribute has become a beloved tradition — a competition that brings together pilots from around the world to celebrate the sky, freedom, and lasting friendship.

This year, the 40th anniversary coincides with the return of the World Cup to Feltre, exactly 30 years after Italy hosted its first PWC event.

With two World Cups already completed — in Algodonales, Spain and Linzhou, China — the race to the Superfinal is wide open.

Leading the charge are experienced World Cup pilots Baptiste Lambert, recent China winner Tilen Ceglar, and the ever-consistent Michal Gierlach. Hot on their heels are rising stars Adrien Raisson, Nicolas Dinh, and Hippolyte Melo — all looking to leave their mark in Feltre. Meanwhile, Italy’s own Carlini, Soverini, Littame, Brown Manzone, and Joachim Oberhauser will be aiming to capitalise on home advantage. Adding depth to the lineup are seasoned World Cup veterans Martin Petz, Daniel Tyrkas, and Alexander Schalber — pilots whose experience in the mountains could prove decisive.

In the women’s field, Italy’s Silvia Buzzi Ferrari and Martina Centa will be battling not just for national pride, but for precious Superfinal points. They’ll be pushed by Sweden’s Johanna Hamne and a determined field of international contenders — some new and hungry for a breakthrough, others seasoned and sharp — all chasing glory in one of the most significant stops of the season.

The Paragliding World Cup Feltre runs 28 June to 5 July