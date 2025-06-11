Paraglidng World Cup: Hola Algodonales!

“Yes, it is my first time here – I’ve heard so much about this place, so many friends come here, let’s see why.” So says Pal Takats at the start of this in-depthfilm about the Paragliding World Cup Algodonales leg, held in Spain in May 2025.

Filmed and edited by pilot and filmmaker Will Appleyard, who lives in the village, it’s an insight into some of the names and faces inside the World Cup family, as well as a beautiful portrait of the landscape and flying in this southeast corner of Spain.

With in-air footage from Martin Scheel and Pepe Jiménez it’s a 30-minute journey through the top-level paragliding competition scene.