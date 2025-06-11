Paragliding World Cup Algodonales film by Will Appleyard
Adventure and inspirationComps and Events

Paraglidng World Cup: Hola Algodonales!

"A beautiful portrait of the landscape and flying in this southeast corner of Spain"

11 June, 2025, by Will Appleyard | Main photo: Martin Scheel

“Yes, it is my first time here – I’ve heard so much about this place, so many friends come here, let’s see why.” So says Pal Takats at the start of this in-depthfilm about the Paragliding World Cup Algodonales leg, held in Spain in May 2025.

Filmed and edited by pilot and filmmaker Will Appleyard, who lives in the village, it’s an insight into some of the names and faces inside the World Cup family, as well as a beautiful portrait of the landscape and flying in this southeast corner of Spain.

With in-air footage from Martin Scheel and Pepe Jiménez it’s a 30-minute journey through the top-level paragliding competition scene.

You may also like

Take-off on the Hahnenkamm

Wanderbirds fly high at the Kitzbühel Trophy

We report from this Inclusive hike-and-fly race in the Austrian Alps which saw some perfect racing conditions
Read More
Paragliding World Cup Linzhou. Photo: PWCA

Paragliding World Cup Linzhou: 7-14 June

The Paragliding World Cup is returning to Linzhou in China for its second round of the 2025 season with 120 international pilots
Read More
Paragliding World Cup Algodonales 2025. Photo: Martin Scheel

Andy Tallia and Alexia Fischer win Algodonales World Cup

Andy Tallia won the first competition of the 2025 Paragliding World Cup season, with the USA's Alexia Fischer winning the women's category
Read More

Premium Articles

The Arc of Happiness

We talk about arc in the design of a paraglider, but what does that actually mean? Bastienne Wentzel goes looking
Read More
Porosity testers

Who’s checking the checkers?

Mike Kremers asks who is checking what when you get your glider serviced?
Read More
Flying during the Alaska Traverse back in summer 2016.

The Long Game: Staying warm in spring flying

Discover how to stay warm flying in spring when it’s freezing outside and avoid discomfort that can affect your flying performance.
Read More