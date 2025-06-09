Life Lessons from the Sky

Nick, tell us about Life Lessons.

It’s something I thought of writing over 10 years ago, and then I thought, no, it’s not really worth it for the time it takes. But after I had my accident in June 2022 I thought, okay, if I’m ever going to do it, I’ve got the least excuses now!

What’s the story?

It basically covers about 15 years of flying mostly vol-bivouac. A lot of the X-Alps stuff I just skip over. Each chapter’s got a theme. One has a freedom theme. The next one is mostly Pakistan. At the time I wanted to do things solo and independently – just get on a bus and hike up a hill and try and fly and hope for the best. That’s the theme of a chapter in South America. It was fun to write and think back on all the adventures.

Is it instructional or more about your...