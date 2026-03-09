The ski-and-fly path to enlightenment

At this time of year lots of pilots travel to the southern hemisphere to fly, but what of those who stay in the Alps? Although we are approaching spring the days are short and the thermals can be weak. But since Aaron Durogati introduced me to ski-to-fly combos I can think of almost nothing else in winter. It opens a new world of experiences, freedom and pure joy. Here is your pathway to the art form, from your first ski-launch flights to going big in the high mountains.

Join us and enjoy the full article Subscribe today and get instant online access to premium content, Masterclasses and eight issues a year Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.