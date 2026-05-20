Ozone Forza 2
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Forza 2 Hook Knife safety notice

Ozone issue advisory to check Forza 2 hook knives

20 May, 2026, by Cross Country

Ozone have issued the following safety notice: “We have been made aware of a potential safety issue affecting some hook knives supplied by Ozone with the Forza 2 harness, as well as knives sold separately as accessories. In at least one reported case, a hook knife failed to cut a paraglider line during testing. All pilots who carry or rely on an Ozone hook knife must immediately check that their knife functions correctly.”

Ozone Forza 2 hook knife

Ozone advise users to take a spare piece of paraglider line with a strength value greater than 50kg, apply tension to the line and then attempt to cut it using your hook knife. “If the knife cuts the line easily and cleanly and remains visually unblemished: No further action is required.

“If the knife fails to cut the line, struggles to cut, or the blade becomes damaged during the attempt: The knife should be replaced immediately.”

Anyone with this issue should contact their local dealer.

flyozone.com

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