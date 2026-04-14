Ozone Ultralite X Photo: Chris Furey
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Ozone unveil Ultralite X speed wing

Evolution of the Ultralite aimed at advanced speed pilots

14 April, 2026, by Cross Country | Photos: Chris Furey

Ozone have launched a miniwing version of their Ultralite 5, this one focused on speed. It is aimed at intermediate to advanced speed pilots “looking for glide, speed, roll-response and stability”.

It features smaller sizes and adjustable trimmers which allows for accurate rear-riser piloting, say Ozone and differs from other designs that rely on speedbar.

It is one of the smallest, most dynamic, responsive, and stable miniwings available on the market, they claim.

Ozone Ultralite X Photo: Chris Furey

“The ULX offers an exciting combination of lightness and performance, making it the perfect choice for high-performance soaring and hike-and-fly adventures,” say Ozone. “Pilots intending to fly the smaller sizes must be experienced speed flyers and all sizes require skills in using the risers for pitch and roll control to maximise the glider’s performance and potential.”

David Dagault, chief designer, says the ULX was born out of the Ultralite 5. “The Ultralite 5 gave us the foundation – its class-leading weight was the starting point, not a target to chase. From there, we developed an all-new Ultralite-specific SharkNose profile. It delivers the stability and high-speed confidence that this kind of flying demands, without adding a gram where it isn’t needed.”

“Inflation and launch behaviour were a priority. The high arc design gives excellent roll response, which translates directly into fun and precision in the air. New panel shaping, modified wing twist and reduced line drag raise the overall performance and widen the usable range – more speed, better glide, and a wing that remains stable and efficient at higher speeds.”

Ozone Ultralite X Photo: Chris Furey

The ULX is available in six sizes from 11m to 17m and weighs 1.63kg to 2.17kg.

flyozone.com

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