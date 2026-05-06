Ozone launch Ozium 3 harness

Ozone have unveiled the Ozium 3, a lightweight cross-country and adventure harness aimed at seasoned pilots as well as first time pod users.

“It’s comfortable enough for long and demanding cross-country flights, light enough for hike-and-fly and robust enough for bivouac adventures,” say Ozone. “It offers a refined balance of performance, comfort, safety, and usability for everyday flying and is suitable for a wide range of pilots, from those wanting their first XC pod harness to experienced pilots.”

Weighing 2.65 kg in size M, it’s made with 70D ripstop fabric for the main structure and exterior, and double coated 20D ripstop in the tail. The structure uses 15mm straps and metal buckles for precise, reliable adjustments.

Protection is the same system of air inflation as the F*Race2 and extends from the thighs to the lumbar region for “effective impact absorption, whilst remaining compact when folded”. It can be inflated either via the storage bag or micro-pump and the internal pressure can be adjusted during flight thanks to a valve located at shoulder height.

Inspired by Submarine-style technology, the pod closes using a magnetic line system for consistent alignment and a clean aerodynamic profile in flight. Ozone say this also makes entering and exiting the harness quick and intuitive, even in challenging take-off conditions.

“By using materials we know well and an inflatable protection system that has proven its efficiency, the Ozium 3 has a small packed volume and the perfect weight for a compact, lightweight flying backpack,” says Sam Jobard in the online designer notes. “It’s ideal for versatile use – local flights, hike-and-fly, occasional vol-biv and travel.”

The harness has a seat plate (105g) for greater authority while weight-shifting but can be flown without, using the leg-strap system inherited from the F*Race 2. Ozone say the possibility of flying it almost upright make it suitable for pilots flying a pod for the first time.

The Ozium 3 features quick-release buckles, two openable leg straps, and lightweight Edelrid Aura karabiners for fast and simple handling. Optional soft connectors can be used to further reduce weight.

An anti-forget locking system enhances safety during pre-flight checks. The rescue container is front-mounted.

The Ozone Ozium 3 is available in four sizes.

flyozone.com