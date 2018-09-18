Axis release Sports Class Venus SC

Axis’s Venus SC was born from their EN-D Venus 4, but they say its “impressive” passive safety has put it in the EN-C class.
They say it has better performance than the Venus 4, despite a reduced aspect ratio (6.6, compared to the Venus 4’s 6.8). It has 64 cells, mini-ribs and an aggressive sharknose.
It is made from 38g/m² Porcher Skytex on the top surface, with lightweight 27g/m² fabric underneath, reducing its weight significantly (now 4.1kg in the M where the Venus 4 was 4.9kg). The lines are unsheathed Liros.
The Venus SC will be available in five colours, and five sizes. Watch the video on Axis’s facebook page, here.
