Axis release Sports Class Venus SC

Tuesday 18 September, 2018

Axis’s Venus SC was born from their EN-D Venus 4, but they say its “impressive” passive safety has put it in the EN-C class.

They say it has better performance than the Venus 4, despite a reduced aspect ratio (6.6, compared to the Venus 4’s 6.8). It has 64 cells, mini-ribs and an aggressive sharknose.

It is made from 38g/m² Porcher Skytex on the top surface, with lightweight 27g/m² fabric underneath, reducing its weight significantly (now 4.1kg in the M where the Venus 4 was 4.9kg). The lines are unsheathed Liros.

The Venus SC will be available in five colours, and five sizes. Watch the video on Axis’s facebook page, here.

Axis Venus SC specs

axispara.cz

