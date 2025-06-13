Chrigel Maurer: ‘It’s easy to beat me – here’s how’
"Do not think the defending champion will simply win again!” The oldest and most experienced pilot in the race, the favourite has clear advice for those looking to beat him. Ahead of the Red Bull X-Alps 2025 eight-time champion Chrigel Maurer talks about the race ahead – and what it takes to be the best13 June, 2025, by Ed Ewing
You may also like
Chrigel Maurer: Artist of the Air
Der Künstler des Himmels - The Artist of the Air – is a six-minute profile of one of paragliding's greatest all time pilotsRead More
Top of the Stack
Maxime Pinot is riding high as European, World and Superfinal champion but is still haunted by what happened in the Red Bull X-Alps 2023Read More
Premium Articles
Top of the Stack
Maxime Pinot is riding high as European, World and Superfinal champion but is still haunted by what happened in the Red Bull X-Alps 2023Read More
How to: Manage a tree landing
Learn how to safely manage a tree landing while paragliding. Ten essential tips to prepare for when you find yourself hanging in a tree.Read More