Insight: Dudek Hike & Cruise with Wojtek Domański
Friday 24 March, 2023
The Dudek Hike & Cruise introduces a new concept in wing design with a high cell-count top surface and a low number of cells on the bottom.
We spoke to company owner Wojtek Domański about the concept and what the benefits are.
With an aspect ratio of 5.6 it is designed for thermalling and flying XC. Made from lightweight materials in weighs just 2.56kg in the size 22.
