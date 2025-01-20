Design insight: BGD Base 3
Marcus King talks to BGD’s Lucas Bonin about their new ‘compact’ high-B20 January, 2025, by Marcus King. All photos: BGD
You may also like
Design Insight: A better way to measure porosity
“We should be measuring flow, not time.” Bastienne Wentzel explains whyRead More
Stubai Cup: All the new gear for 2024
From the newest fleet of EN As to the latest lightweight two-line EN Cs, we toured the paragliding expo in Stubai to find out the latest newsRead More
Current Issue
Cross Country 255:February 2025
Welcome to the Progression Issue – where we take a serious look at how pilots of all levels can keep on learning and getting betterFind out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Get a Digital Subscription
£3.90Per month
£46.80A year
Get a Print & Digital Subscription
£7.00Per month
£84.00A year
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
£3.90Per month
£46.80A year
Digital & Print
£7.00Per month
£84.00A year
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090