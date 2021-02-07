Independence Tanga hike-and-fly harness

The Tanga is a new super-light harness from Independence. It’s manufactured in Europe from high strength Dyneema webbing and weighs just 390g.

Ripstop fabric is used to spread the load in the thigh and back areas to create a comfortable seat, and as with all Independence harnesses the Tanga is equipped with Recco reflectors.

It comes with a pair of Edelrid’s new lightweight karabiners. These karabiners are oscillation resistant, weigh just 22g each and are approved for free flight. The harness can be used with a speed system, and has quality Ronstan speedbar pulleys.

The Tanga is compatible with various approved airbags from Independence including the Connect, pictured here. It is certified to 120kg, and retails at €329.

independence.aero