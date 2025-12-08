Vector Vario
Technology

Design Insight: Vector Vario

The next generation of varios is here – we look at the technology behind them

8 December, 2025, by Marcus King

The new Vector Vario is pitched as a “high-precision flight instrument that redefines measurement standards in paragliding” and it heralds a new generation of flight instruments. 

Optimised in a wind tunnel it uses an advanced algorithm to combine data from multiple sensors in real time to give you the most accurate picture possible of what the air is doing right at that second. Those sensors include an accurate airspeed sensor with an accelerometer, a compass, and pressure sensors.  

The project has been in development for two years and is the brainchild of two French pilots, Quentin Auborg and Anthony Michelon. Both have PhDs: Anthony’s is in hydrology and meteorology and Quentin’s in nonlinear fluid mechanics. 

Quentin works as a wind tunnel engineer and in his own time developed the Vector Probe, which allows glide-ratio measurement for paragliders. The probe has been used by several manufacturers, including Ozone, for five...

