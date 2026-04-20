Destination: Kössen

They say that while paragliding may not have been invented in the Austrian village of Kössen, it’s where the sport grew and developed into what it is today. It’s not difficult to understand why. If you were to design the perfect free-flying venue it would probably look a lot like Kössen. Big grassy take-off next to a lift, mountains galore with reliable thermals ready to take you to cloudbase and a wide alpine meadow to land in after many hours in the air. There’s even a pilots’ bar for that...