Destination: Kössen
The place where the sport grew and developed20 April, 2026, by Cross Country | Photo: Marcus King
You may also like
Destination: The Streif, Kitzbühel, Austria
Hike-and-fly the legendary downhill ski run on the Hahnenkamm above Kitzbühel, AustriaRead More
SIV Hotspots: Gerlitzen
Gerlitzen is better known as a place people camp for the whole season to hone their acro skills than it is for SIV, and the skies can get busy!Read More
Premium Articles
The Patagonian Dryline
Kris Holub and friends flew a little-flown 300km convergence line deep in Argentine PatagoniaRead More
On Launch With: Christian Fernandez
"We did our first flights, almost all successful..." Meet the tandem pilot who has flown more than 30,000 passengersRead More