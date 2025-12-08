Instruments for adventure

If you’re hiking up, flying vol-biv or heading off on your travels, you might want to slim down your technology. When do you need a full-spec instrument and when can you get away with a simple vario? These are some of the options.

A helmet-mounted simple beeper. Photo: Marcus King

The simple beeper

If flying is just an extra activity you’re tagging onto a trip, do you need anything more than a simple audio-only vario? Choosing one that has a solar panel means you won’t even have to worry about keeping it charged. Keep it attached to your helmet and it will always be ready for action. Many can connect to a flying app on your phone via Bluetooth...