“GoPro: start recording!”
A look at the options for capturing great content from the air8 December, 2025, by Marcus King
You may also like
Review: GoPro Max2
The original actioncam maker gets back into the 360 game with the new Max2. Marcus King puts it through its pacesRead More
Design Insight: Vector Vario
The next generation of varios is here – Marcus King gets to grip with the technology behind themRead More
Premium Articles
Nanga Parbat: ‘It was really unbelievable’
“When you pull something off, if everything clicks and works perfectly after so many years of trying, it’s magical"Read More
Campione del mondo! A personal essay by John Pendry
The FAI World Championships have always been the pinnacle of our sports, writes former hang gliding and paragliding world champion John PendryRead More