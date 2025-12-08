“GoPro: start recording!”

If you are off travelling the world with your paraglider or flying vol-biv through its mountain ranges what’s the best (and safest) way to document your adventures? Helmet-mounted action cam, 360 on a pole, compact camera – or simply shooting with your phone?

360 Cameras

Hugely popular with pilots, 360s are great as they capture every angle and you no longer need to think about framing. The downside is editing takes longer and some apps are better than others. Also bear in mind when outputting flat video you are taking a slice out of the overall resolution used, so even if you’re shooting in 8K you’re likely to get...