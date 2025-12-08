Review: GoPro Max2

GoPro invented the action camera and, despite multiple threats, remain a leader in the field. But more and more pilots are using 360 cameras and in that space, GoPro has been slow to catch up with the competition. Now, six years after the original Max came out – and hot on the heels of the recent releases of the Insta360 X5 and DJI Osmo 360 – comes the long-awaited launch of GoPro’s Max2.

Design and build

We got our hands on one of the first production models. Like the original Max and the DJI Osmo 360, it’s a square format. The Max2 has the lenses on opposite sides of the body and, unlike the original, they are in line with each other. The big news is that these are user-replaceable and this can be done easily in the field with no special tools needed – just twist and pull.

...