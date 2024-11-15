Masterclass: Understanding the Sky – The message of the clouds

Welcome to the the weather! Presented by pilot and science writer Bastienne Wentzel and based on content from the best-selling weather book Understanding the Sky by Dennis Pagen, this course includes two hours of content across 11 lessons.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN How and why clouds form Why condensation occurs How to calculate the height of cloudbase The life cycle of a cloud What different types of cloud mean for pilots

YOUR TUTOR

This Masterclass is based on the content in the best-selling free-flight weather book Understanding the Sky by Dennis Pagen. Host Bastienne Wentzel is a science writer, paragliding coach and author of Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide. Illustrated animations are by Steve Ham, a pilot, illustrator and paragliding guide. In this series of 11 lessons Bastienne explains key concepts simply and directly, while Steve’s animations help bring complex concepts alive, making them easy to understand.

Lesson Plan

Lessons will be released one a week from Friday 15 November

1: How clouds are formed Learn what clouds are and how they form. Available Friday 15 November

2: Condensation For rain or snow to form, droplets of water need something to coalesce around. In this lesson you will learn how rain drops form. Available Friday 22 November

3: How high is cloudbase? Learn how to calculate how high cloudbase is on any given day using the dew point and ground temperature Available Friday 29 November

4: Cloudbase and cloud tops In this lesson you will see that cloudbase is often roughly at the same height, but cloud tops are not. Why is that and what does it mean? Available Friday 6 December

5: Cloud life span and old clouds How long does a cloud live? Is it worth racing towards that puffy cumulus cloud or will it have vanished once you get there? Available Friday 13 December

6: Rain Rain means a ruined flying day for many pilots. So why do we want to know more about rain besides it’s wet and unflyable? Available Friday 20 December

7: Visibility In this lesson we learn why and how clouds influence visibility. Available Friday 27 December

8: Cloud types and classifications We look at what the main types of clouds are and how they are classified by altitude and shape. Available Friday 3 January 2025

9: What clouds tell us Clouds are up there where we want to be. That’s an important reason why they can tell us what the air is doing and what is going to happen. Available Friday 10 January 2025

10: Dangers and annoyances We learn how clouds can also warn us of unseen dangers in the air. Available Friday 17 January 2025

11: Cloud types A gallery of the different types of cloud you will come across as a pilot or skywatcher. Available Friday 24 January 2025

Content Credits Clips: Leonard Bik, Wycher Bos, Cross Country International, Ed Ewing, Steve Ham, iStockPhoto, Benjamin Kellett, Marcus King, Jerôme Maupoint, Hugh Miller, NASA, Niviuk Paragliders, NOAA, Lawrie Noctor, Foram Pandya, Pond 5, Martin Sanchez, Erwin Voogt, Bastienne Wentzel, Wikimedia Commons (Rodrigo Menezes, Simon A. Eugster and Victor Alekseev) and Windy.com

CROSS COUNTRY MASTERCLASSES

Cross Country Masterclasses are designed to improve your flying with defined learning objectives, whatever level you’re at. Cross Country subscribers get exclusive access to all our Masterclasses online as part of their magazine subscription. We run a series of six online coaching events each year, and as a subscriber you get to enjoy them live and ask questions. Enjoy coaching and lessons from expert pilots and instructors. Set goals, and work towards them.

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe today and you can enjoy instant access to hundreds of articles online. Get eight issues packed with articles to help your flying, inspiring stories, and in-depth insights on the latest tech, wings, instruments and harnesses. You’ll also gain access to six Masterclass coaching sessions a year plus our complete archive. There are plenty more reasons to subscribe too.