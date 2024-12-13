A cumulus cloud above the Alps
Masterclass Lessons

The message of the clouds – Lesson 5: Cloud life and old clouds 

13 December, 2024, by Bastienne Wentzel

This is part of the Masterclass: Understanding the Sky – The message of the clouds

How long does a cloud live? That’s an essential question when you are flying. Is it worth racing towards that puffy cumulus cloud or will...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Learning about cloud tops

The message of the clouds – Lesson 4: Cloudbase and cloud tops

In this lesson you will see that cloudbase is often roughly at the same height, but cloud tops are not. Why is that and what does that mean?
Read More
How high is cloudbase?

The message of the clouds – Lesson 3: How high is cloudbase?

In this lesson, you'll learn how to calculate how high cloudbase is on any given day using the dew point and ground temperature
Read More
Condensation

The message of the clouds – Lesson 2: Condensation

For rain or snow to form the droplets of water need something to coalesce around. Learn how this forms raindrops
Read More

Premium Articles

A cumulus cloud above the Alps

The message of the clouds – Lesson 5: Cloud life and old clouds 

How long does a cloud live? Is it worth racing towards that puffy cumulus cloud or will it have died and vanished once you get there?
Read More
Looking across to the Aiguille Verte

A new puzzle to play

Jake Holland and Fred Souchon tackle a classic Alpine route by paraglider – and offer their top tips on how to launch in high mountains
Read More
A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack

Q&A: PureTrack 101 with Tim Bromhead

Developer Tim Bromhead introduces PureTrack that captures data from 27 different tracking systems bringing them together on a map
Read More