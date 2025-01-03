Illustration of cloud types by Steve Ham
Masterclass Lessons

The message of the clouds – Lesson 8: Cloud types and classification

3 January, 2025, by Bastienne Wentzel

This is part of the Masterclass: Understanding the Sky – The message of the clouds

In this lesson we will look at what the main types of clouds are and how they are classified by altitude and shape.

To the casual observer classifying clouds may seem like a hopeless muddle. However, the matter is really fairly simple when organised properly.

If you are able to recognise a few cloud types and know what weather they bring, you’ll see that you can begin...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Don’t miss out – subscribe today for your chance to win a brand new glider of your choice for 2025! The Subscriber’s Prize Draw ends on January 31st. Act now!

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

A sea of cloud in the mountains at sunset

The message of the clouds – Lesson 7: Visibility

In this lesson we will talk about the how weather in general, and clouds specifically influence visibility.
Read More
Rain and virga

The message of the clouds – Lesson 6: Rain

Rain means a ruined flying day for many pilots. So why do we want to know more about rain besides it's wet and unflyable?
Read More
A cumulus cloud above the Alps

The message of the clouds – Lesson 5: Cloud life and old clouds 

How long does a cloud live? Is it worth racing towards that puffy cumulus cloud or will it have died and vanished once you get there?
Read More

Premium Articles

Neo Suspender 2.0 harness

 Insight: Neo Suspender 2.0 

Designed for cross country with input from Maxime Pinot, Charlie King takes a look at this high-end XC harness
Read More
Paragliding in Bir, India. Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

Destination: Bir, India

There are two sides to Bir/Billing in the Indian Himalayas: The beginner-friendly front ridge and then, more extreme, "the back"
Read More

Weather: Understanding wind gusts

Why do gusts happen, and how can you predict them? Honza delves into the subject to find the answers that will keep you safe
Read More