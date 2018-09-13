Search
 
Gear News, News

Reflex Wings introduce the new Raptor

Thursday 13 September, 2018

Reflex Wings Raptor

After three years away, Paramania are back as Reflex Wings, and will be officially introducing the Raptor, the first of their new generation of “super-reflex” paramotor wings, at the 2018 Coupe Icare (20-23 September).

Mike Campbell-Jones introduced the Paramania Reflex mark 1, the original reflex wing, back in 1994.

The Raptor is a very pitch stable intermediate wing, with a wide speed range, a tail and a striking printed sail. Two sizes are ready – 21 and 24 – and two more are on their way.

Reflex Wings will be able to be ordered directly through a new app, and made to order.

See a Raptor in flight in the video below, of the Parabatix team in action at the Coupe Icare China in Qilian, July 2018.

wearereflex.net

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE