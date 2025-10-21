BGD Icon
BGD release Icon PPG wing

Advanced wing for throwing down manoeuvres

The Icon is a new freestyle paramotor wing from BGD for advanced and expert pilots who want “pure energy in the sky.” It is designed for “freestyle sessions, dynamic carving and throwing down manoeuvres above the LZ”. With a flat aspect ratio of 5.7, 57 cells and shorter lines than anything in its class, the Icon doesn’t just turn, say BGD. “It spins, rocks, and rolls.”

“This is not an XC cruiser,” they say. “The Icon is your joystick in the clouds, made for freestyle flying, dynamic carving, and all-out fun. It launches effortlessly with trimmers set between 0–2, then opens up into a wild ride with a reflex profile, roller-cam trimmers (12cm range) and 2D steering for ultimate control.”

The wing is made from Porcher Skytex 27g/m2 and 38g/m2, which makes for an easy launch, say BGD. The careful mix of materials mean it’s lightweight (from 3.8kg) and durable.

BGD say it’s the ultimate freestyle glider – “a wing that begs to be pushed, flipped, and flown loud”. “We wanted a glider that rolls like a rock band and handles like an arcade controller – so we built one.”

BGD Icon

“Shorter lines give it tighter energy and more responsive control. A reflex profile keeps it stable when you’re pushing full speed. Roller-cam trimmers are smooth, durable, and precise, with a 12cm range. The riser system features 2D steering, sliding mini A-risers, and snap locks.”

Being a BGD wing, the colours are bright with a pixel vibe. It is available in four sizes – 16, 18, 20 and 22.

paramotor.flybdg.com

