BGD Typhoon paramotor wing
Gear News

BGD launch Typhoon paramotor wing

Intermediate all-rounder for "XC, dynamic carving and weekend cruising"

11 December, 2025, by Cross Country

BGD have officially launched the Typhoon, a lightweight reflex paramotor wing “made for adventuring”. It’s an intermediate wing, a bit sportier and a bit faster than the Blizzard, they say, and will suit pilots with a wide-range of experience from intermediate to advanced.

 “Light and durable materials mean it’s really easy to launch, handles beautifully and packs small for your travels,” they say.

“While the Typhoon is a playful wing, fun and precise to fly, it’s also easy to handle with good stability. Just what you need for exploring new places or flying XC,” add BGD.

BGD Typhoon paramotor wing

The Typhoon is aimed at experienced pilots who are looking for accessible performance and a stable yet sporty ride. “Its light sail makes for a very easy launch, especially in light-wind conditions, and is conceived as an all-rounder for cross-country exploration, dynamic carving, and weekend cruising – all wrapped with BGD’s signature handling and style.”

The wing is available in three sizes (20, 23 and 26). BGD recommend flying a bit lower in the weight range for slightly more “chilled reactions” if you’re lighter on experience. More experienced pilots might prefer a higher wing loading for a more dynamic behaviour, say the manufacturer.

BGD Typhoon paramotor wing

“The aspect ratio of 5.14 adds a touch of glide and precision, while the updated reflex profile keeps it rock-solid at speed,” say the designer notes. “The trimmers have a 12cm range, with smooth brass roller-cams for durability and ease of use, and a speedbar system adds another 12cm of acceleration.

“Tip-steering toggles come as standard, and the risers are versatile with both high and low hangpoints. Launching is super clean and intuitive thanks to the solid nose and optimised line layout. Whether you’re cruising cross-country or carving around clouds, the Typhoon turns every flight into a joyride.”

flybgd.com

You may also like

BGD Icon

BGD release Icon PPG wing

The Icon is a new freestyle paramotor wing from BGD for advanced and expert pilots who want "pure energy in the sky."
Read More
Ozone Spyder 4

Ozone Spyder 4: lightweight PPG wing

Ozone have released the Spyder 4, a “lightweight version of the Roadster 4” for both new and experienced paramotor pilots alike whether they’re just after a fun flight or a long distance adventure.
Read More
Dudek Warp 3

Dudek Warp 3 paramotor wing

Originally designed for competition, Dudek’s new Warp 3 paramotor wing is aimed at pilots who expect the highest performance but also want it for everyday use.
Read More

Premium Articles

Jean-Baptiste Chandelier (right) and Thomas Pierre-Bes

Making the Leap with JBC

Why I Fly is the latest award-winning film from Jean-Baptiste Chandelier – a tribute to his parents who gave him his love of free flight
Read More
David Gottler paragliding from the summit of Nanga Parbat

Nanga Parbat: ‘It was really unbelievable’

“When you pull something off, if everything clicks and works perfectly after so many years of trying, it’s magical"
Read More
Solene Rombourg. Photo: Muriel Vandenbempt

My Flying Life: Solène Rombourg

"That day, I understood how thin the line is." The traveller and adventure paraglider pilot tells us what matters most
Read More