BGD launch Typhoon paramotor wing

BGD have officially launched the Typhoon, a lightweight reflex paramotor wing “made for adventuring”. It’s an intermediate wing, a bit sportier and a bit faster than the Blizzard, they say, and will suit pilots with a wide-range of experience from intermediate to advanced.

“Light and durable materials mean it’s really easy to launch, handles beautifully and packs small for your travels,” they say.

“While the Typhoon is a playful wing, fun and precise to fly, it’s also easy to handle with good stability. Just what you need for exploring new places or flying XC,” add BGD.

The Typhoon is aimed at experienced pilots who are looking for accessible performance and a stable yet sporty ride. “Its light sail makes for a very easy launch, especially in light-wind conditions, and is conceived as an all-rounder for cross-country exploration, dynamic carving, and weekend cruising – all wrapped with BGD’s signature handling and style.”

The wing is available in three sizes (20, 23 and 26). BGD recommend flying a bit lower in the weight range for slightly more “chilled reactions” if you’re lighter on experience. More experienced pilots might prefer a higher wing loading for a more dynamic behaviour, say the manufacturer.

“The aspect ratio of 5.14 adds a touch of glide and precision, while the updated reflex profile keeps it rock-solid at speed,” say the designer notes. “The trimmers have a 12cm range, with smooth brass roller-cams for durability and ease of use, and a speedbar system adds another 12cm of acceleration.

“Tip-steering toggles come as standard, and the risers are versatile with both high and low hangpoints. Launching is super clean and intuitive thanks to the solid nose and optimised line layout. Whether you’re cruising cross-country or carving around clouds, the Typhoon turns every flight into a joyride.”

flybgd.com