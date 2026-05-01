Dudek unveil dual use reflex wing
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Dudek unveil dual use reflex wing

Designed as a paramotor wing but EN-B certified for PG flying

1 May, 2026, by Cross Country

Dudek have unveiled the Solo 2, a dual use reflex wing that can be used for both paramotoring and paragliding, for which it’s certified EN-B.

“We didn’t just update the Solo,” say Dudek. “We redefined what an entry-level reflex wing can do. Thanks to its enhanced passive safety and a refined three-line design, we’ve achieved something special: the Solo 2 is now EN-B certified for free-flight (PG) weight ranges (with trimmers closed). This makes it the perfect dual-purpose tool for flight schools and pilots who love both powered and unpowered adventures.”

Dudek Solo 2

Dudek say its features include “effortless launches”, better efficiency for powered flight and a “pure feeling”. “It’s a more natural, fluid feel in free flight compared to its predecessor.” They add that the risers are “simpler, more intutitive” and feature trimmers. Aspect ratio is 5.4.

“The new edition retains the character of its predecessor. It is a fully reflex paramotor wing that combines enjoyable flying with a high collapse resistance,” say Dudek.

The Dudek Solo 2 is available in four sizes (20, 22, 24 and 27) and three colour options.

dudek.eu

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