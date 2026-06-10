Paragliding Podcast Episode 6
Podcasts

The Paragliding Podcast, Episode 6

Tarquin and Ed discuss the Alpine issue

10 June, 2026, by Cross Country

In this episode Tarquin and Ed discuss issue 266, which is dedicated to all things Alpine. Ed gives a preview of the magazine, which features a wealth of tips, advice and inspiration for flying in the Alps, whether you’re looking to fly your first 100km or like contributor Luca Godenzi, just happy to be in and amongst the Bernina mountains of Switzerland on foot or under wing.

The pair discuss Tom Payne’s feature on alternative flying adventures, one of which includes flying under a full moon, an experience Tarquin enjoyed with Tom last year, and he shares the wild experience. Special guest this edition is Calef Letorney, who recently gave a Masterclass for progressing pilots. The podcast includes a segment from that talk in which he shares his tips for active piloting on speedbar and while thermalling. He also opens the podcast with his advice to prioritise flying in your life!

In the final part, Tarquin shares all the news and gossip from the inaugural Red Bull X-Alps Challenger as well as the insights he and fellow Cross Country magazine contributors Erwin Voogt and Bastienne Wentzel learnt at the Kössen Super Paragliding Testival in Austria. Between them they flew 37 wings including the new Ozone Vibe GT and the Advance Tau DLS EN-C. 

The episode concludes with Ed discussing the latest near 400km flights in the Alps. 

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