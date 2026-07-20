Romy Sweda hike and fly champion
Pilots and profiles

On launch with: Romy Sweda

The Swiss hike and fly pilot shares her journey to the podium

20 July, 2026, by Ilari Hauhia

I got my licence in 2022. I was born in Austria in 1991 but only started paragliding once I moved to Switzerland as an adult. I had always been fascinated by the idea of hiking up a mountain and flying back down, and when a colleague invited me to join a paragliding course, I knew I had to give it a try.

It was love at first flight. I had always enjoyed being in nature, and flying gave me the freedom to explore a completely new element. Being...

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