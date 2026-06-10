Masterclass: Calef Letorney on Efficient Pilot Progression

Prepare to fast track your progression. In this masterclass US pilot and instructor Calef Letorney talks through the various steps you need to improve your flying game. Over the next seven videos, Calef breaks down what you need to do to take your flying to the next level. He splits the Masterclass into two parts:

The Ground Game

Scheduling time to fly Kiting and groundhandling Studying the craft How to vacation hard

The Air Game

Active Piloting Visualising the air / collaboration not competition The “sport of mind” Head game: why it’s all in your mind

Calef Letorney is a USHPA Master-rated pilot and Advanced Instructor, who has been teaching since 2009. An avid whitewater kayaker and adventure sport athlete, in 2005 Calef Letorney learned to paraglide in Colorado and Utah while studying at university. He soon forgot all about paddling, flew every moment possible and somehow still managing to graduate. When he moved home to Vermont in 2007, he found few local pilots capable of keeping up. It just wasn’t the same without a gaggle of friends, so in 2009 Calef got his first instructor rating and he has been training his own flying buddies ever since.

Today Calef focuses on teaching thermal flying, cross country and SIV. He’s taught instructional paragliding trips in the Western USA, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Between flying trips, Calef focuses on making the most of the mediocre local flying sites and lousy weather, which can often yield magical flights.

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