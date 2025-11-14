The Paragliding Podcast, Episode 1

In this episode Cross Country magazine editors Ed and Tarquin go through the “Coupe Icare issue” (Cross Country 261, Nov/Dec 2025) which features the latest releases from the annual free-flight festival.

They discuss Joe Dart’s epic 200km cross-country flight in Scotland; the stunning photographs of the Red Bull X-Alps photographer Felix Wölk; and the profiles of this issue’s cover stars Baptiste Lambert and Constance Mettetal. They’re not the only champions who come up. The pair also share impressions of Andrea Cechetto, the young and new paramotoring world champion. Tarquin also reveals the lessons paragliding has taught the ten-time British hang gliding champion Grant Crossingham.

Much has been happening in the sport since the tragic death of Bram Declercq at the Brazilian World Championships – Ed explains what happened and what steps have been taken in the sport to improve safety in competition. The episode closes with Tarquin and Ed revealing what gear caught their eyes at Coupe Icare and why brands are releasing EN-As and parakites.

