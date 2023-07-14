fbpx
Skills and learning

Masterclass Video – The Science of Safety

Friday 14 July, 2023

In July 2023, Dr Matt Wilkes presented a riveting, highly educational Cross Country Masterclass to Cross Country members live on Zoom.

In this 75 minute presentation Matt gives fascinating insights into what can help us all fly safer. He offers up some quick wins we can all adopt to prevent accidents, insights into successful reserve deployments, and bullet points some up-to-date first aid techniques to assist a pilot in need. Matt is an eloquent and persuasive speaker, and combines huge personal experience as an extreme environment medic with involvement in a number of acclaimed research projects, focussing on paragliding and safety.

We’re releasing this for free as it is of such value to our community. It’s probably worth watching twice or more.

Subscribe to get access  to further Masterclasses, and of course enjoy Cross Country magazine.

