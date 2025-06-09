The Arc of Happiness

The release of some recent high EN-B gliders re-sparked the discussion about ‘high arc’. High arc gliders are more curved when looking at them head-on, instead of a flatter design. But arc is not a specific value you will ever find in the specs of a glider. There is not even a definition that designers agree upon, let alone one general pilots could use to calculate arc.

The arc of a canopy does, however, have an influence on the flying properties of the glider and it is related to other elements of design as well. We talked to some designers to find out more.

The new Base 3 (EN B) from BGD has short lines, tapered wingtips and a high arc. Although there is no simple numerical way of expressing arc, it is a case of ‘You know it when you see it’. Photo: Marcus King

Natural curves

Being flexible, a paraglider cannot be a flat wing when we are suspended underneath. A paraglider canopy is not flat when it flies – it naturally arches. This is what we call the arc of a paraglider. Lots of design parameters depend on this and vice...