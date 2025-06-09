The Rise of China

China has always been a pretty mysterious place for many of us in the West. Paragliding-wise I would say it is even more mysterious, probably because within the paragliding world it is still fairly new and, interestingly, not heavily invested in by the industry. Indeed, even though Asia is the centre of production for the paragliding industry most factories that make paragliding equipment are not in China, but instead in Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

I have been involved in paragliding in China since 2018, more or less, and even more so since 2020 with the creation of Rise China, the franchise from our Rise Paragliding Acro and SIV company that I own together with Jack Pimblett. My story with China actually...