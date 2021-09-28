Video: First look – Icaro Xema2
Tuesday 28 September, 2021
The Icaro Xema² is a well put together reversible harness. News editor Charlie King has been testing one at home in the south of France – here’s her quick first-look video.
Full review in issue 223 (September 2021)
You might also like
-
At just 220g when you put it on it’s like there’s nothing there – hence the name, says Marcus King
Read more
-
Icaro have released the Loxia2 and Batis2, a matching pair of tandem paragliding harnesses with foam protectors
Read more
-
Icaro have released the Loxia2 and Batis2, a matching pair of tandem paragliding harnesses with foam protectors
Read more
